Athletics - Nine locals in Moontrail

Nine Gibraltarian runners are understood to have taken part in the Sixth edition of the Brena Moontrail.

The race is a 19km route through natural paths in which participants have only three hours to complete the course.

The event held on Saturday saw nine Gibraltarians registered.

They included Christian Celecia, Louis Ann Rugeroni, Arthur Michael Rugeroni, Monique Howes, Ian Howes, Louis Hook, Juan Carlos Lopez, Rosanne Walker Hosken and John Charles Vinales.

Moontrail and trail running has seen an increase in local participation after recent feats by local runners, including the completion of 100k courses. The sport takes runners to run across rough terrain and natural pathways. Moontrailists have to compete at night forcing them to use torches and natural lighting to find their way. At the same time having to carry their own provisions for what are some challenging routes.