Athletics Open Championship in Wednesday

The Gibraltar Amateur Athletic Association will be hosting its GAAA Open Championships 2024 this coming Wednesday, July 10.

Athletics can register online with a closing date of Monday July 8, 12pm.

The Open Championship comes just weeks from the association having held the European Small States Championships where the GAAA were highly praised by visiting associations and ESSAA officials for the manner in which the competition was organised and the facilities on offer.

All events listed will have both male and female categories.