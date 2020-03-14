Athletics - Road Runners Race seven cancelled

The final race of the GAAA Road Runners League has been cancelled. The race was due to take place this Sunday from Bayside Road with over 100 runners originally expected to compete. The numbers dwindled as runners indicated they were pulling out with advice also given by the authorities to not proceed.

The GAAA today announced, “After careful consideration and following the advice of HM Government of Gibraltar and public Health, we regret to inform you that Race 7 of the road racing league has been cancelled. This decision is not one that has been taken lightly, but the GAAA will never compromise on anyone's well-being. The council will be meeting next week to discuss the next steps to take.

“We urge the Athletics family to heed the Government's recommendations and above all keep safe during these difficult times.

“We will issue further statements as and when required on future events”