Sun 2nd Oct, 2022

Sports

Athletics season starts with big turn out for Calpe House run

The first race of the 2022/23 athletic road runners season with a 3km fun run and a 5km Road Race in aid of Calpe House in collaboration with GAAA

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd October 2022

The GAAA's road runners season started with a bang with a large turnout to participate in the first run of the year. The Calpe House 3km and 5km Runs had been organised as a fundraiser charity event providing a chance both for the more serious and less serious runners to take to the streets on a 'quick'run.
Casemates Square was once again buzzing from early on in the morning this Sunday as runners gathered to compete.
The 3km run, which took runners through Main Street was considered more of a family fun run which saw Main Street see a parade of runners, young and old set off on their short 3km run.
A large field gathered at the top of Casemates Hill to start the 5km run which saw some of Gibraltar's elite road runners participating. This for some a testing ground for the start of the season which will see the GAAA start the official races with a Round the Rock fun.
There were few surprises with Arnold Rogers coming through first in the 5km run with Tamara Tsilauri claiming the women's top place.
Notably the first runners behind Arnold were all blue kitted Lourdians runners as the Lourdians displayed the strength in the teams they will be hoping to field this season in the road runners league.

