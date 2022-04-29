Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 29th Apr, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Athletics Spring youth leagues to start at Victoria next week

By Stephen Ignacio
29th April 2022

The GAAA will be rolling into its Spring youth track athletics league next week, just weeks after completing its winter season.
The association, still waiting for the completion of Lathbury Athletics facilities will once again continue to host the league at the Victoria Stadium.
It will be a short season with competition scheduled for the month of May only as the stadium will be closed for use outside of football for the better part of the month of June.
With Gibraltar involved in the Nations League in June and the forthcoming European club competition matches, alongside the U21s June will see the stadium under stricter controls due to UEFA and national team requirements on safety and security.
The much delayed completion of the facilities at Lathbury, which were due to be completed this April, means that athletics once again has to plan this summer’s activities not yet knowing whether it will be able to use the new facilities and forced into sharing with a very active football schedule.

Most Read

Brexit

‘Ingredients in place’ for treaty on Gibraltar, Europe Minister tells MPs

Thu 28th Apr, 2022

Local News

Out of the spotlight, tension over submarine visits

Sat 23rd Apr, 2022

Brexit

Spain tightens Schengen border checks for third country nationals

Mon 18th Apr, 2022

Local News

Chamber says VAT remains ‘red line’

Thu 28th Apr, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar hosts calls by UK and US submarines

Sat 16th Apr, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th April 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lathbury Lightning go into three week break as leaders

29th April 2022

Sports
More men’s futsal Rock Cup action coming up as Europa and Lynx secure going into next round

29th April 2022

Sports
Lions Orange, Europa and Lynx unbeaten in women’s futsal

29th April 2022

Sports
David Wilson speaks about Manchester 62s success this season after claiming three titles

29th April 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022