Athletics team for Europeans announced

The GAAA have today announced the seven runners who will be attending the European Athletics Team Championships in Limassol Cyprus.

The seven athletes will be competing between June 19 to 20th.

The runners representing Gibraltar are.

Sean Collado

Craig Gill

Leon Gordon

Sean Penalver

Norcady Reyes

Arnold Rogers

Salvador Ziblim

Local athletes have been preparing for the event training at Lathbury Sports Complex whilst the Victoria Stadium was being refurbished. The track at Lathbury was yet to be completed with a stretch of track made available as an interim option.