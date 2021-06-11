Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Athletics team for Europeans announced

By Stephen Ignacio
11th June 2021

The GAAA have today announced the seven runners who will be attending the European Athletics Team Championships in Limassol Cyprus.
The seven athletes will be competing between June 19 to 20th.
The runners representing Gibraltar are.

Sean Collado
Craig Gill
Leon Gordon
Sean Penalver
Norcady Reyes
Arnold Rogers
Salvador Ziblim

Local athletes have been preparing for the event training at Lathbury Sports Complex whilst the Victoria Stadium was being refurbished. The track at Lathbury was yet to be completed with a stretch of track made available as an interim option.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar’s new ‘tallest building’ tops out

Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Local News

Cross-border association suggests separate channels for passport stamps

Tue 8th Jun, 2021

Local News

Officials mull border management in case of no treaty on movement

Tue 8th Jun, 2021

Local News

Rock wedding for Marillion keyboardist and wife

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Local News

Careless driving culture leads to 38 traffic collisions in 30 days, RGP says

Thu 10th Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Mateo Kovacic insists 2018 World Cup semi-final has no bearing on England opener

11th June 2021

Sports
Ballester migrates to Europa

11th June 2021

Sports
Home James: Reece optimistic about England’s European Championship chances

11th June 2021

Sports
Tyrone Mings believes England need to master the ‘dark arts’ at the Euro finals

11th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021