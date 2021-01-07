Athletics to focus on its grassroots development
The Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association will be setting its sights on focusing on developing its grassroots levels according to initial suggestions made last December by officials. With the new facilities at Lathbury Sports Complex due to be completed this year the GAAA is understood to have sought assistance from European Athletics to fund proposed programmes...
