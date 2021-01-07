Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 7th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Athletics to focus on its grassroots development

Images by Johnny Bugeja

By Stephen Ignacio
7th January 2021

The Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association will be setting its sights on focusing on developing its grassroots levels according to initial suggestions made last December by officials. With the new facilities at Lathbury Sports Complex due to be completed this year the GAAA is understood to have sought assistance from European Athletics to fund proposed programmes...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Entry into Gib ‘exclusively’ a decision for BCA, CM says after Gonzalez Laya comments

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar declares 'major incident' and goes into lockdown as virus cases surge

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Brexit

Political agreement reached for Gibraltar’s post-Brexit future

Thu 31st Dec, 2020

Local News

Gib poised to receive first vaccine batch, finalises delivery strategy

Wed 6th Jan, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar mourns a fourth death from Covid-19 in under a week

Wed 6th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Europa’s women’s basketball competes in La Linea

7th January 2021

Sports
The survival of the football league

6th January 2021

Sports
Rugby got to the next phase before lockdown

6th January 2021

Sports
Elite sport can continue under new lockdown measures in England and Scotland

5th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021