Attempt to reduce home grown player numbers fails although getting majority vote

Attempts to change the home grown player rules from five players to four are said to have failed after a vote by Gibraltar Nationals league clubs within the GFLA. Although finishing with a single vote majority in favour of a change the numbers did not meet those required under Gibraltar Football League Association’s own rules.

The vote is understood to have seen six of the eleven teams in the national league voting to reduce the numbers from five to four.

However, under Gibraltar Football League Association rules a resolution can only be carried if “it received a vote in favour from 75% or more of the votes present and cast at the general meeting.”

This would require for at least eight clubs to vote in favour, the latest vote falling short by two. The attempt to change the home grown player rule unable to proceed.

The result, nevertheless, raises deep concerns over the dissatisfaction from a majority of clubs over the present rules creating a split in opinion on how the Gibraltar National League should proceed.

With Gibraltar football now working under the shadow of Brexit, and with the English FA earlier this year tabling changes on how Britain’s exit from the EU will impact football, among one of the many discussions within football circles has been the possible adoption of rules similar to those put forward by the English FA. The England FA proposing a further reduction in its foreign player numbers within squads whilst highlighting the need to control the quality of players entering their leagues with a “banding” system adopted.