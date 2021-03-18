Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Mar, 2021

Audience of 502 will be allowed for boxing match

By Stephen Ignacio
18th March 2021

A total of 502 persons will be allowed to watch the Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte heavyweight rematch to be held in Gibraltar on March 27. This was confirmed by the Gibraltar Government this Thursday following comments by the promoters of the event during an interview in a talkshow. Responding to questions posed by this...

