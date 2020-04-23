August under 21 eurohockey competitions cancelled

Youth hockey took another blow this week as Euro Hockey announced the cancellation of the U21 invitational tournaments which were scheduled for August.

The tournaments, which would have been a chance for Gibraltar’s U21 to get some needed international experience were due to take place in Portugal and Poland for the boys and girls respectively. The tournaments which were scheduled for between August 5-9 have been cancelled due to the current situation across Europe following the spread of the Covid-19 virus with lockdowns across most of Europe.

With travel restrictions across most of Europe and different nations releasing some of their restrictions at different levels depending on the impact of the virus within their borders international sporting competitions have been forced to change their calendars into and past the summer.

Hockey, which had already cancelled its domestic club tournaments, have been monitoring the situation and been taking decisions as they start approaching key dates in the calendars before events are scheduled for.