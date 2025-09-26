Australia cruise to NWYC2025 Finals with comfortable win against South Africa

It was a quick start for Australia against South Africa, with their first three goals coming unanswered within just two minutes.

South Africa did not panic and settled their early nerves with a goal, although Australia immediately responded.

A misplaced South Africa pass—too long and forward—added to their burden as Australia extended their lead to 5-1. Confident, simple but efficient passing from Australia produced a sixth before South Africa could add their second.

South Africa started to wake up to the fact that they were in a semi-final with a chance to reach their first ever final. Having dominated their group stage matches, they initially looked pedestrian in response but began to step up as the first quarter ticked away. This was South Africa's first appearance in a semi-final, their best finish to date having been fifth. Yet nerves were clearly getting the better of them as Australia powered ahead.

With four minutes left in the quarter, the score stood at 13-6 in Australia’s favour, though South Africa were beginning to warm up and challenge more for the ball in an attempt to cut into Australia’s pace.

The green and gold of Australia moved with fluidity and confidence, opening space with clever passing and teamwork. South Africa found it difficult to contain the flow as Australia continued to press forward, finishing the first quarter with a 19-9 lead.

South Africa’s attempts at finding space with riskier passing or an extra ball often failed, and Australia capitalised to extend their advantage. The second quarter began slower for both sides, with South Africa still struggling to feed their shooters and Australia easing their pace now that they had a solid lead. Australia added two goals in the opening three minutes, more through controlled tempo than South African pressure, even walking to take centre passes.

Their defence remained firm, winning many lobbed balls. South Africa managed only one goal in the first six minutes as Australia stretched the margin to 25-10.

Such was Australia’s confidence that the quarter moved at a slower rhythm, even in collecting the ball to restart from infringements. Two goals in succession with six minutes left offered South Africa some comfort as they tried to rally. They chipped away to 27-15, finding a rhythm in their passing that started to yield results. The shift in tempo forced Australia to work harder as the goal margin narrowed slightly.

South Africa slowed Australia’s conversion rate while maintaining their own, and by halftime the score was 34-17. South Africa had found patches of play where they unsettled the favourites, but Australia’s comfortable cushion allowed them to be patient before striking back.

If there was any doubt that Australia might ease up, it was quickly dispelled at the start of the third quarter. They powered to a 37-17 lead before South Africa could reply. With five minutes played, the score was 40-19. The warning bells were ringing loudly for South Africa: their hopes of reaching the final were slipping fast.

Australia, beaten in the 2017 final by New Zealand, were determined to set up a rematch. Their performances through the group and second phase had already shown they were prepared to go all the way. From their on-court presence to their structured bench procedures, Australia displayed the hallmarks of a seasoned, well-drilled team.

What should have been a crucial third quarter for South Africa to mount a challenge instead became the decisive blow, with Australia stamping their authority to finish the quarter 48-27 ahead.

Australia went on to seal a commanding 70-35 victory, booking their place in Sunday’s final against New Zealand. South Africa, meanwhile, will meet England in the third-place playoff.

Images courtesy NWYC2025

