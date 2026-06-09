GIbraltar7's ready for debut this weekend

It is a milestone weekend for Gibraltar rugby as Gibraltar 7s make their debut in official international Rugby Sevens competition this Saturday.

Just six months after being admitted into Rugby Europe, Gibraltar will compete in the Men's Sevens Conference 2 tournament, which will take place in Istog, Kosovo, on June 13 and 14.

Gibraltar have been drawn in Pool A, where they will face San Marino, Montenegro and Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Pool B consists of Estonia, Slovakia, Kosovo and Greece, with the latter having rejoined Rugby Europe on the same day as Gibraltar.

Gibraltar's debut in Conference 2 will see them face San Marino on June 13. This will be the first official competitive international rugby match Gibraltar have played since being admitted into Rugby Europe. Although they have played international friendly matches against the likes of Finland and Sweden, Saturday marks a milestone moment as Gibraltar enter a Rugby Europe-organised competition with promotion to the next stage at stake.

Untested on the international competitive scene, this will be the first opportunity for Gibraltar to gauge the level they are at and identify where they need to go next.

As debutants, all the other teams will have the advantage of experience at this level, although this is unlikely to dampen the excitement surrounding Gibraltar's squad.

Gibraltar's debut comes just 12 days ahead of the annual Gibraltar 7s tournament, which has become a staple of Gibraltar's sporting calendar.

The Gibraltar Rugby Campion 7s, as they are known, began their preparations at the LIT Super Sevens Oxford Tournament.

This followed their first National Sevens training camp under new coach James McCaig.

The team opened their tournament campaign at the LIT Super Sevens Oxford Tournament with what was described as a "tightly contested game that swung both ways", with Campion 7s edging a 21-19 victory.

They followed this with another win against BigBulls 7s. A strong all-round performance saw them emerge as 21-12 winners.

Their final pool game proved somewhat of a reality check as they faced Glosvegas 7s. Trailing 31-0 at the break, Gibraltar regrouped and conceded just one further try in the second half, eventually falling to a 36-0 defeat.

"Finishing second in the group set up a quarter-final clash against Group A winners Frosty7s, one of the most established teams on the circuit. Campion7s produced some of their best rugby of the tournament to claim a superb 21-19 victory and book their place in the Cup Final."

They faced Glosvegas 7s once again in the final, where they managed to get on the scoresheet before eventually suffering a 31-7 defeat.

The Rugby Europe Conference competition will provide a very different challenge, with far more at stake. Gibraltar's first appearance in a competitive Rugby Europe tournament will also mark a significant milestone for Gibraltar Rugby as a whole, opening the door to what is hoped will be a faster development of the sport locally.