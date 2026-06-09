Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 9th Jun, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

GIbraltar7's ready for debut this weekend

By Stephen Ignacio
9th June 2026

It is a milestone weekend for Gibraltar rugby as Gibraltar 7s make their debut in official international Rugby Sevens competition this Saturday.
Just six months after being admitted into Rugby Europe, Gibraltar will compete in the Men's Sevens Conference 2 tournament, which will take place in Istog, Kosovo, on June 13 and 14.
Gibraltar have been drawn in Pool A, where they will face San Marino, Montenegro and Bosnia & Herzegovina.
Pool B consists of Estonia, Slovakia, Kosovo and Greece, with the latter having rejoined Rugby Europe on the same day as Gibraltar.
Gibraltar's debut in Conference 2 will see them face San Marino on June 13. This will be the first official competitive international rugby match Gibraltar have played since being admitted into Rugby Europe. Although they have played international friendly matches against the likes of Finland and Sweden, Saturday marks a milestone moment as Gibraltar enter a Rugby Europe-organised competition with promotion to the next stage at stake.
Untested on the international competitive scene, this will be the first opportunity for Gibraltar to gauge the level they are at and identify where they need to go next.
As debutants, all the other teams will have the advantage of experience at this level, although this is unlikely to dampen the excitement surrounding Gibraltar's squad.
Gibraltar's debut comes just 12 days ahead of the annual Gibraltar 7s tournament, which has become a staple of Gibraltar's sporting calendar.
The Gibraltar Rugby Campion 7s, as they are known, began their preparations at the LIT Super Sevens Oxford Tournament.
This followed their first National Sevens training camp under new coach James McCaig.
The team opened their tournament campaign at the LIT Super Sevens Oxford Tournament with what was described as a "tightly contested game that swung both ways", with Campion 7s edging a 21-19 victory.
They followed this with another win against BigBulls 7s. A strong all-round performance saw them emerge as 21-12 winners.
Their final pool game proved somewhat of a reality check as they faced Glosvegas 7s. Trailing 31-0 at the break, Gibraltar regrouped and conceded just one further try in the second half, eventually falling to a 36-0 defeat.
"Finishing second in the group set up a quarter-final clash against Group A winners Frosty7s, one of the most established teams on the circuit. Campion7s produced some of their best rugby of the tournament to claim a superb 21-19 victory and book their place in the Cup Final."
They faced Glosvegas 7s once again in the final, where they managed to get on the scoresheet before eventually suffering a 31-7 defeat.
The Rugby Europe Conference competition will provide a very different challenge, with far more at stake. Gibraltar's first appearance in a competitive Rugby Europe tournament will also mark a significant milestone for Gibraltar Rugby as a whole, opening the door to what is hoped will be a faster development of the sport locally.

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Leading human evolution researchers to meet in Gibraltar for Calpe ’26 Conference

Tue 2nd Jun, 2026

Local News

Azopardi sets out ‘transformative vision for a brighter future’

Mon 8th Jun, 2026

Features

Nicky Balbuena and Paul Tinkler take on 500km challenge for Diabetes Gibraltar

Mon 8th Jun, 2026

Local News

£50,000 fine and law firm director suspended over anti-money laundering failures 

Wed 3rd Jun, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th June 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
They scored their first can they win their first point? - Gibraltar women play Kosovo

9th June 2026

Sports
Netball sees end of Round two of 31-team season

9th June 2026

Sports
Summer Sports programme published

8th June 2026

Sports
Gibraltar women’s hockey to face Morocco in double header

8th June 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026