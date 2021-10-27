Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 27th Oct, 2021

Automated numberplate recognition vehicles to enforce parking rules

By Chronicle Staff
27th October 2021

Two electric vehicles fitted with automated numberplate recognition technology will be used by the Ministry for Transport to check that vehicles have the correct permits to park in zones and estates around Gibraltar.

The vehicles are fitted with cameras on the roof and can process number plates of parked cars by checking in real-time against a database of parking permits.

They are programmed with Geo-Fencing Technology which demarcates the different zones and will also receive up-to-date information from the MOT database.

As they drive past, they can quickly identify cars that are illegally parked or outside their permitted zones, as well as vehicles with expired MOT certificates.

These types of vehicles are commonly used throughout the UK and other parts of Europe and have a proven track record with parking enforcement.

Photographic evidence of the infringement is captured which can later be used to assist with the processing of Fixed Penalty Notices to the offenders.

“The establishment of this new team, who will use highly-visible electric-powered ANPR liveried cars, is an initiative which is part of the ongoing evolution and upgrade of our traffic management technology,” said Paul Balban, the Minister for Transport.

“The use of ANPR technology has already proved to be an enormously effective operational tool, which allows the team to target antisocial parking habits in controlled areas.”

“The unit is made up of existing Parking Management Officers drawn from the expanding team who have all undergone specialist technical training on the operation and maintenance of the new equipment.”

“The new team will enable Parking Management Officers to focus their attention more efficiently on offending vehicles and reassure law-abiding citizens that there is an ongoing commitment to identify and stop the abuse of noncompliant drivers.”

