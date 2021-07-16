Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 16th Jul, 2021

Autumn Bookmark Competition open for entries

By Chronicle Staff
16th July 2021

This year's Autumn Bookmark Competition organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services and in conjunction with The Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group is now open for entries.

The competition is open to adults and children who are residents of Gibraltar and may submit two original works. The overall winner will receive the Ministry of Culture prize of £500 and a trophy.

Categories include: School Years 3 to 6, School Years 7 to 10, School Years 11 to 13 and the Adult Category.

The winner in each school category will receive a £100 voucher and trophy.

Entry forms and full conditions are available from: all Schools, the Department of Education, 23 Queensway, Gibraltar Cultural Services, John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street, the GCS Events Department, City Hall, on e-mail: info@culture.gi or online: www.cuture.gi

Entries must reach Gibraltar Cultural Services at the City Hall by Friday, October 8.

For further information please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services, Events Department, City Hall on telephone 20067236 or info@culture.gi.

