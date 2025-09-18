Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Sep, 2025

Autumn classical concert announced for October

By Chronicle Staff
18th September 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced that this year’s Classical Concert will take place on October 2 at the Convent Ballroom at 8pm.

The event, organised by the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society on behalf of the Gibraltar Government, will feature the European Sinfonietta Strings under the direction of violinist Alexa Farré Brandkamp. The programme will include Mozart’s Divertimento in F Major, K. 138, Elgar’s Serenade for Strings in E Minor, Op. 20 and Dvořák’s Serenade for Strings in E Major, Op. 22.

Tickets are priced at £25 and available online at buytickets.gi. A limited number of tickets for senior citizens are available at £12, and student tickets will be free of charge. These can be obtained from the John Mackintosh Hall reception at 308 Main Street.

Further information is available from the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society on 200 72134, +350 56011000 or by email at tgpsociety@gmail.com

