Autumn Cultural Programme 2022 announced

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) have announced the Autumn Cultural Programme.

The following events, which are very popular in the community, are included:

· An Autumn Classical Concert at St Michael’s Cave on Wednesday, October 19

· The Gibraltar International Art Exhibition at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery from Wednesday, November 2 to Saturday, November 12

· The annual Cultural Awards at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre on Wednesday, November 2

· Gibraltar Literature Week at the John Mackintosh Hall from Monday, November 7 to Saturday, November 12

· The Poetry Competition prize giving at the Mario Finlayson National Gallery on Tuesday, November 8

· The Bookmark Competition prize giving at the Mario Finlayson National Gallery on Wednesday, November 9

· The Christmas Festival of Lights at John Mackintosh Square on Friday, November 18

· The Christmas Fun Fair Attractions make a return as from Friday, November 25

“Once again this coming season we will be able to enjoy the wide cultural offer of our Autumn programme,” Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes said.

“Following our successful cultural initiative in London recently, we are now further consolidating our cultural foundations in these events. Gibraltar’s Cultural Renaissance continues this Autumn.”

For further information please contact the GCS Events Department at the City Hall on telephone 20067236 or via email info@culture.gi