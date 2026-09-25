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Fri 25th Sep, 2026

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Local News

Autumn Festival entertainment planned for Main Street

By Chronicle Staff
25th September 2026

Gibraltar Cultural Services will stage a programme of music and entertainment in the town centre on Saturday, October 24, as part of this year’s Autumn Festival.

The programme, organised on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, will run from 10.30am to 3pm and feature local DJs, performers and other entertainment at locations along Main Street and in Casemates Square.

DJ Harper will perform outside St. Mary the Crowned from 10.30am to 11.50am and again from 1pm to 2.30pm.

DJ Nate will be at the Piazza, on the Main Street side, from 10.30am to 1.30pm, while Bevan Soga will perform at the Engineers Lane junction during the same period.

GFA Playmakers will be at Casemates Square from 11am to 2pm.

The Gibraltar Re-Enactment Association will also stage a performance on Main Street from noon to 12.30pm.

Gibraltar Cultural Services said the programme was intended to showcase local talent and bring music and entertainment to the town centre as part of the Autumn Festival.

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