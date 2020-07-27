Autumn poetry competition opens for entries

The Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in conjunction with The Gibraltar Chronicle, will hold a Poetry Competition as part of the 2020 autumn cultural programme.

The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar who may submit two original works.

The overall winner will receive the Ministry of Culture prize of £1000 and a trophy.

Additionally, there will also be six categories as follows:

A. School Years 3 and 4

B. School Years 5 and 6

C. School Years 7 to 10

D. School Years 11 to 13

E. Adult Category

F. Best Poem in the Spanish Language

The winner in each school category will receive a voucher and a pen kindly donated by the Gibraltar Chronicle, plus a Trophy from the Ministry of Culture.

All the winning entries will be printed in the Gibraltar Chronicle.

Entry forms and full conditions are available from all schools, the Department of Education at 23 Queensway, the Gibraltar Cultural Services in John Mackintosh Hall or via email on info@culture.gi

Entries must reach Gibraltar Cultural Services at the City Hall by Friday October 9,2020.

For further information please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services, Events Department, City Hall on telephone 20067236 or info@culture.gi.