Awards and honours

Fri 11th Dec, 2020

By Guest Contributor
11th December 2020

Brian Callaghan OBE, founder of the Gibraltar International Chess Festival, this week received a rare award. Proposed by Arkady Dvorkovich, former Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Brian has been appointed a Life Member of FIDE, the world governing body for chess. Mr. Dvorkovich, who was elected President of FIDE in October 2018, made a special...

Continue Reading

