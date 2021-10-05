Azopardi detects change in the air
With two years still to go to the next general election, Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition, detects a hint of change in the political mood. The Gibraltar Government, he said, is facing a domestic governance crisis on multiple fronts. From public finances to housing, the GHA and persistent, serious concerns surrounding the early...
