Thu 4th Jun, 2020

Azopardi says China deal raises ‘deep issues’ that must be ‘probed’

By Cristina Cavilla
4th June 2020

The Gibraltar Government’s joint venture with a Chinese publicly-owned construction company must be probed “significantly”, the Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi said, as he questioned the impact the deal will have on local construction firms. This follows confirmation that the Gibraltar Development Corporation has entered into a 50/50 joint venture with Beijing Liujian Construction...

