Man jailed five years and eight months for sexual activity with a child
A man accused of sexual activity with a child was jailed for five years and eight months by the Supreme Court on Monday. Efren Rodriguez Martinez, 35, admitted three charges of sexual activity with a child, one count of attempted sexual activity with a child, one count of taking indecent photographs of a child and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here