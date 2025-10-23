Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Oct, 2025

Supreme Court recalls defendant accused of attempted rape

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Gabriella Ramagge
23rd October 2025

A defendant accused of sexual assault and attempted rape was recalled to the witness stand on Wednesday to clarify evidence previously given on oath. The defendant, Police Sergeant Elliot Brooke, 33, faces three counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape.  He strongly denies the charges. The Supreme Court trial which opened over...

