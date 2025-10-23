Jurors convict local man for voyeurism
A jury has found a local man guilty of voyeurism and moving indecent images of children following a Supreme Court trial. Gavin Dalton, 37, of Mid Harbour Estate faced two charges of voyeurism and moving indecent images of children from a mobile phone into an SD card. Dalton had denied all the of the charges...
