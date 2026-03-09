Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th Mar, 2026

Man jailed for a year for voyeurism and possession of indecent images of children

By Chronicle Staff
9th March 2026

A man convicted of voyeurism and moving indecent images of children has been jailed for a year by the Supreme Court. Gavin Dalton, 37, was arrested after officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police, acting on a tip-off, seized an SD card from his bedroom containing 22 images of sexual abuse of children that had been...

