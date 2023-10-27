Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Azopardi triggers GSD leadership election and says he wants to stay

Archive image of GSD Leader Keith Azopardi. Photo John Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
27th October 2023

GSD leader Keith Azopardi on Friday triggered a leadership election process in line with the party’s constitution and confirmed he wished to stay in the role.

Other potential candidates have until November 17 to confirm they will contest the election.

Under the GSD constitution, a leadership election needs to be held within 12 months of an election if the party loses.

Mr Azopardi has now asked the party executive to put the process in motion, with the deadline for nominations set for noon on Friday November 17.

To be eligible for nomination a party member must have been a member of the GSD for two years, be proposed by 20 members and seconded by two executive members.

“Having a leadership election after a general election is required by the party constitution,” Mr Azopardi said.

“I asked the executive to put the process in place now rather than wait 12 months because I think it’s important to undertake this democratic process at an early stage so that the party can then concentrate on the necessary political work that needs to be done.”

“I confirmed to the executive my wish to continue as leader and my name has gone forward in that process.”

