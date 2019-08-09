Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 9th Aug, 2019

BA and union continued talks overnight in bid to avert strike by pilots

Tim Ockenden/PA Wire

By Press Association
9th August 2019

By Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

Leaders of the pilots' union have continued to meet with British Airways management in a bid to avert a strike over pay.

The two sides held talks on Thursday under the chairmanship of the conciliation service Acas, which said they had "concluded for now".

Members of the British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa) have voted in favour of industrial action.

Balpa general secretary Brian Strutton said on Friday: "Talks at Acas concluded without agreement yesterday evening, however talks between Balpa and British Airways continued overnight. We will bring further news as soon as there are any concrete developments."

Union leaders have held back from naming strike dates while talks continue.

Balpa would have to give 14 days' notice of any industrial action.

