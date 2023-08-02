BA passport mix-up leaves passengers stranded and distraught
Incorrect immigration information on an airline database left some passengers stranded in Heathrow airport on Tuesday after BA refused to allow them to fly because their passports were issued in Gibraltar. Ground staff wrongly told passengers that, because some held Gibraltar-issued passports, they would be denied entry into Spain should their flight be diverted to...
