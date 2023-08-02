Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Aug, 2023

BA passport mix-up leaves passengers stranded and distraught

File photo dated 17/03/20 of British Airways planes at Heathrow Airport as dozens of UK flights were cancelled on Monday as airlines continue to struggle with staff shortages. By Steve Parsons

By Eyleen Gomez
1st August 2023

Incorrect immigration information on an airline database left some passengers stranded in Heathrow airport on Tuesday after BA refused to allow them to fly because their passports were issued in Gibraltar. Ground staff wrongly told passengers that, because some held Gibraltar-issued passports, they would be denied entry into Spain should their flight be diverted to...

