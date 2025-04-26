Inside a drydock, UK MPs learn firsthand about Gib yard’s strategic offering
A group of Conservative MPs toured Gibdock during a familiarisation visit on Friday afternoon that took them into one of the yard’s drydocks and underneath a vessel weighing over 7000 tonnes. There, sandwiched between a metal hull and a drydock whose history stretches back to the 19th century, they learnt firsthand about the strategic role...
