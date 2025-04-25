Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Apr, 2025

PhD study reveals secrets of Gibraltar’s defences

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
25th April 2025

Keith Madeira is a PhD student at the University of Gibraltar, is currently working on his PhD thesis titled: ‘Strong as the Rock of Gibraltar. Using GIS to evaluate the efficiency of the British defences of the fortress at Gibraltar from 1704 - 1900.’ Mr Madeira has a professional background in geographical information systems, cyber...

