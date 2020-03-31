BA urges passengers to check for updated flight information

British Airways has suspended all flights from Gatwick due to the Covis-19 crisis and has urged passengers due to fly to check for the latest information.

The decision has now immediate effect on the airline’s services from London to Gibraltar. BA operates the only commercial flight still flying despite the lockdown, but the service is from Heathrow.

But while this route is not affected by the Gatwick closure, a representative for the airline told the Chronicle it advises passengers to check their flight status to ensure their flight is still operational.

“This is a fast moving situation and we recommend all customers check for the latest on their flight on ww.ba.com,” the spokesman said.

The airline has also updated its ‘book with confidence’ policy with the intention of offering more flexibility.

If a passenger needs to cancel a booking and is due to travel from today and up until May 31, 2020, they can fill out an online voucher form.

The booking will be cancelled at no charge and a voucher will be emailed to the passenger to the value of their booking, BA said.

The voucher is processed as soon as it is submitted, but due to the high volume of applications the airline states it can take up to seven days to receive the voucher.

The airline will adjust the necessary information under its ‘Manage my Booking’ section.

The voucher can be used as payment towards a future booking to any destination, on any chosen dates.

If the new booking is more expensive, the difference will need to be paid and if it is cheaper, a voucher for the difference will be issued.

The voucher will be valid for travel within 12 months from original departure date.

