Back on Court

Competition in the Cadiz Leagues returns this weekend for GABBA teams after a break of three weeks. All GABBA teams will be in action - two on the road, two at home and one in La Linea. This latter one against one of the sides that declined to play in Gibraltar.

The full programme for the weekend is as follows:

Saturday, 12:00 - u14 boys v UB Jerez (in Jerez);

17:00 - u16 girls v Mergablo Conil (in Conil).

Sunday, 10:00 - u18 men v UB Jerez (in La Linea);

10:30 - u14 girls v ULB (in TSH);

11:00 - u16 boys v Vejer (in TSH).