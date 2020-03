The Gibraltar Badminton National Championship will take place between the 18th, 19th and 20th March at the Tercentenary Sports Hall from 6pm each evening.

The Gibraltar Badminton Association has announced to its members that as with previous years, they will have an A, B and C tournament.

This will give persons who have not played before in the tournament a ‘perfect tournament to play.’

The deadline to sign up for the event is the 13th March.