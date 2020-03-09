Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Badminton National Championships postponed

By Stephen Ignacio
9th March 2020

The Badminton National Championships has been the latest sports event hit by the guidelines introduced in Gibraltar as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.
The Championships which were due to be played between March 18-20 has been postponed until further notice.
The event, although mainly played by local players brings together larger numbers of players at the same time adding to the numbers involved in comparison to other badminton events held during the season.
In a statement issued by the Gibraltar Badminton Association President Kasper Jenssen this weekend to his members, he states that ‘Badminton National Championships: Seeing as it has been recommended that larger gathering should be avoided, and we can no longer have spectators, we have decided to postpone the Nationals until further notice. We hope to hold this towards the end of May, but we will try and find some suitable dates and then inform everyone. Hopefully, this may mean that we can play the championship in the Europa Sports Complex which is better suited to playing badminton. The Island Games was played there.”
The association has also listed other guidelines for their domestic league matches, which will continue as planned, such as no handshakes during matches and no spectators.
Mr Jansen advises that further changes could take place depending on recommendations received from the authorities.

