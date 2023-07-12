Badminton women play first Island Games quarter final
By Eyleen Gomez in Guernsey Chantel De’Ath and Alison Jessen made it to the quarterfinals in the Women’s Doubles at Badminton, the first time Gibraltar has reached this stage in an Island Games. However, they lost to the Faroe Islands 0-2. Speaking after the match, Ms De’Ath said: “It went quite good. We got 14...
