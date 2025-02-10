Bado in top three after winning one of four JDC Advance Tour events beating the World Champion

Young darts talent Nico Bado was to add another leaf in Gibraltar’s darts history book as he won one of the four tour events this weekend leaving him ranked third in the table after four events.

The Junior Darts Corporation Advanced Tour was to see Bado beat Event 1 winner Lex Paeshuyse to seal the final event of the opening weekend.

Ryan Branley led the way after four events. He picked up where he had left off on Saturday by winning a second Advanced Tour event of the opening weekend to build a five-point lead at the top of the ranking table.

World Champion Paeshuyse had shown his class by winning the opening Advanced Tour event of the year the previous day, beating Branley 6-3 in the final, and he went down 6-5 against Bado in the Event 4 final.

Bado is third in the standings after the opening four events of 2025, three points off Paeshuyse, who he beat in a thrilling final in Coventry on Sunday afternoon.

Bado beat Teese, Jayden Walker, Cori Wiltshire and Branley on his way to the final, needing deciding-leg wins over both Walker and Branley, and he emerged victorious from another epic in the final, according to JDC.

“He trailed 2-1 after Paeshuyse broke in 13 darts, only to break back and then hold for a 3-2 lead. Paeshuyse held in 13, before Bado held – and then broke with a 126 checkout as Paeshuyse waited on 50. Paeshuyse broke back and then held to force a deciding leg – but Bado picked a perfect time to produce a 14-dart leg to seal the win.

His win was a fitting end to a wonderful weekend of darts, with some excellent performances and averages across the board,” reported JDC organisers.

RESULTS:

Event 1:

Final:

Lex Paeshuyse (Bel) 6-3 Ryan Branley (Eng)

Semi-finals:

Lex Paeshuyse (Bel) 5-1 Mitchell Lawrie (Sco)

Ryan Branley (Eng) 5-2 Tergel Khurelkhuu (Mng)

Event 2:

Final:

Ryan Branley (Eng) 6-3 Mason Teese (Eng)

Semi-finals:

Ryan Branley (Eng) 5-0 Daniel Stephenson (Eng)

Mason Teese (Eng) 5-4 Lex Paeshuyse (Bel)

Event 3:

Final:

Ryan Branley

Ranking table after four events:

Ryan Branley (Eng) 17 points

Lex Paeshuyse (Bel) 12 points

Nico Bado (Gib) 9 points

Jack Nankervis (Eng) 8 points