Bado sets his sights on JPL

Gibraltar could be set to be represented at the forthcoming Darts Junior Power League, with youngster Nico Bado among the players announced this week as having been shortlisted.

The Junior Power League (JPL) is an upcoming event organized by the Junior Darts Corporation (JDC), set to launch in 2025. This league will feature separate competitions for boys and girls, each offering substantial prize funds.

Nico Bado, one of Gibraltar’s top young darts talents, has been rising through the ranks recently, both locally and internationally. On the local stage, he follows in the footsteps of players like Justin Hewitt and Craig Galliano, both of whom now play in PDC tournaments and have represented Gibraltar in the World Cup of Darts. Bado has been challenging their dominance, with his recent rise in the senior rankings pitting him against Gibraltar’s top players, including the likes of Dyson Parody.

As of May 2023, Nico Bado achieved a significant milestone by winning the 9th event on the Junior Darts Corporation (JDC) Tour. This victory elevated him to 5th place in the overall JDC rankings. Due to specific technicalities involving one of the top five players, Nico was in a favorable position to secure one of the four available tour cards for the Advanced Tour in the following year.

By the end of the JDC Foundation Tour, Nico had further improved his standing, finishing 3rd on the ranking table and successfully obtaining his tour card for the Advanced Tour.

In addition to his achievements on the JDC Tour, Nico has also made his mark in the World Darts Federation (WDF) rankings. He is currently ranked #69 in the WDF West Europe Men’s category and #647 in the WDF Main Ranking Men.

Nico’s accomplishments highlight his development, dedication, and skill in the sport of darts, positioning him as a promising talent in both junior and adult categories. He is expected to continue on a pathway toward professional darts.

Gibraltar’s young talents are now emerging onto the international darts scene, enhancing Gibraltar’s reputation within the international darts community.

This week, the Junior Darts Corporation began listing the twenty players shortlisted for the JPL. Fourth on the list was Nico Bado.

The JPL aims to provide a professional platform for young darts players to showcase their talents. The league will be fully produced, indicating a high level of organization and presentation.

Recently, the JDC announced a shortlist of nominated players for the JPL, highlighting the competitive nature of the selection process. Only eight spots are available, underscoring the exclusivity and prestige associated with participation in the league.

Additionally, the JDC has emphasized inclusivity by allowing girls to compete in the Junior World Darts Championship. The Cue & Dart World Girls Series is scheduled to start in February, with entry opening soon, further promoting opportunities for young female players in the sport.

Overall, the Junior Power League represents a significant development in youth darts, offering young players a platform to compete at a high level and gain exposure in the sport.

With 17-year-old Luke Littler’s recent success in world darts, having lifted the JDC’s profile as the reigning world champion who came through the JDC ranks, youth darts has become a focal point. Gibraltar is perfectly positioned to benefit from this momentum, having recently hosted the JDC World Championships. This has fueled interest in the sport locally and supported its growth. Young talents such as Nico Bado and Ethan Pulham are emerging from the ranks and joining the likes of Justin Hewitt and Craig Galliano. The latter two have already risen to challenge established names such as Dyson Parody, Anthony Lopez, and Justin Bruton.