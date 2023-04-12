Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 12th Apr, 2023

Bado signs with sprints sport in aid of EV Foundation

By Stephen Ignacio
12th April 2023

Young darts talent Nico Bado has partnered with Sprint Sport in an agreement which will also aid the charity EV Foundation.
Sprint Sports announced a four Sponsorship deal of Nico Bado, who has risen through the ranks and hit the headlines under the guidance of the Gibraltar Darts Association.
Gibraltar - Sprint Sports, described as a leading brand and clothing manufacturer, revealed that as part of the sponsorship agreement, “Sprint Sports, out of Nico Bado’s request has partnered with the The EV Foundation Trust, a charity dedicated to supporting vulnerable and poverty-stricken individuals and families, both locally and in Spain.
“Sprint Sports recognizes the immense talent and potential of Nico Bado and is excited to support him on his journey to becoming a top darts player. The company has designed a range of high-quality darts polo shirts, featuring the Sprint Sports logo and Nico Bado’s name and image. £5 of the sale of each of these shirts will go directly to the EV Foundation to support its important work.”
The EV Foundation focuses on building up families and individuals so that they can lead healthy, safe, happy, and successful lives. Sprint Sports shares this mission and is committed to making a positive impact on communities around the world. The company is proud to partner with the EV Foundation and to support its vital work.

“We are thrilled to sponsor Nico Bado and to partner with the EV Foundation,” said a spokesperson for Sprint Sports. “We believe in supporting talented young athletes and in making a positive impact in the world. By purchasing one of our darts polo shirts, customers can support both Nico Bado and the EV Foundation and help to make a difference in the lives of those in need.”

