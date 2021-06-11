Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Ballester migrates to Europa

By Stephen Ignacio
11th June 2021

Europa FC have this Friday announced the signing of former Mons Calpe player Mark Ballester.
The 26 year old makes the move from Mons Calpe who qualified for the Europa Conference League to join Europa FC just ahead of their own Europa Conference League campaign.
Ballester is among one of the players who has been in the fringes of footballs elite once hailed as a potential national squad player whilst developing through the Lincoln Red Imps youth ranks during the pre-UEFA period. Known to have been disillusioned at the scenario in the early days of UEFA football in which no home grown player rules protected local youth player development he took a back step from top level football until his recent return to the scene. Having also played in the futsal league.
During the past year he has enjoyed regular senior football within the ranks of Mons Calpe. His return to top flight football is seen by observers as an opportunity to also enter the national team selection process.

