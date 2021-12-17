Balloqui breaks 200m butterfly Gibraltar national record at FINA World Championships

Gibraltar is being represented this week at the 15th edition of the FINA World Championships held in a Abu Dhabi.

John Paul Balloqui swam in the 200m Butterfly on Thursday and also swam this Friday in the 100m Butterfly.

The second swimmer taking part in the events was Matt Savitz who swam in the 200m freestyle this Friday 17th. He then swims on Saturday 18th in the 50m freestyle.

Both were accompanied by veteran Gavin Santos who acted as their Team Leader.

John Paul Balloqui was to break the Gibraltar National record with his first heat in the 200m butterfly with a time of 2.08.07.

He was then to come fourth in his 100m butterfly heat the next day.

Matt Savitz came close to his own record in the 200m freestyle (for 25m) finishing fourth in his heat.

