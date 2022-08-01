Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 1st Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Balloqui wins his 100m Butterfly heat with Carroll finishing third in his heat

By Stephen Ignacio
1st August 2022

John Paul Balloqui had reasons to find a smile this Monday as he completed his Commonwealth Games 100m Butterfly heat in first place.
Racing in the smallest group heat with just two other competitors John Paul entered the race with a 1:03.60 entry time which he hope to better.
He was to sweep past his rivals from Swaziland and Maldives grabbing first place in the heat with a time of 57.98.
Aidan Carroll was however to go one better with a 57.17 finish in his heat although finishing third in his race behind Jersey swimmer Robbie Jones and Tanzania swimmer Collins Saliboko.
John Paul Balloqui finished 38th overall with Aidan Carroll finishing above him in 33rd place overall.

Most Read

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

GFRS assesses 'offensive possibilities' after tunnel fire burns overnight

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

Water expected to return this weekend, as AquaGib grapples with supply

Fri 29th Jul, 2022

Local News

Tunnel fire ‘under control’ as new images show extreme conditions inside

Thu 28th Jul, 2022

Local News

Water reserve levels increase, but public urged to use for essentials only

Sun 31st Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
No lack of enthusiasm as Sports Train programme goes competitive

1st August 2022

Sports
England win Euro 2022 to make football and women’s sport history

31st July 2022

Sports
Jack Prior on top of the world

31st July 2022

Sports
Gibraltar basketball under 18 men’s side find it tough in Division C

31st July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022