Balloqui wins his 100m Butterfly heat with Carroll finishing third in his heat

John Paul Balloqui had reasons to find a smile this Monday as he completed his Commonwealth Games 100m Butterfly heat in first place.

Racing in the smallest group heat with just two other competitors John Paul entered the race with a 1:03.60 entry time which he hope to better.

He was to sweep past his rivals from Swaziland and Maldives grabbing first place in the heat with a time of 57.98.

Aidan Carroll was however to go one better with a 57.17 finish in his heat although finishing third in his race behind Jersey swimmer Robbie Jones and Tanzania swimmer Collins Saliboko.

John Paul Balloqui finished 38th overall with Aidan Carroll finishing above him in 33rd place overall.