Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 29th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Ban upheld for leader of Spain's Catalonia, vote looms

By Reuters
28th September 2020

By Inti Landauro and Joan Faus

Spain's Supreme Court upheld on Monday an 18-month ban from public office for Catalonia's regional leader on charges of disobedience, a move likely to trigger a regional election.

The case stems from Quim Torra's refusal, during a national election campaign in 2019, to follow orders from Spain's electoral committee to remove a banner supporting jailed separatists from the main facade of his government palace.

Mr Torra has defended himself on grounds of freedom of expression, but the court said its ruling encompassed not personal rights but defiance of a constitutional body.

Catalonia's separatist drive has dominated Spanish politics for several years, in particular since the regional assembly made a unilateral declaration of independence in October 2017 following a referendum declared illegal by judges.

"Supreme shame," Jordi Turull, one of the jailed Catalan leaders, tweeted just after Monday's ruling.

"Once more, the Spanish state interferes in our democratic institutions," added Mr Torra's predecessor, Carles Puigdemont, who is in self-imposed exile in Belgium.

The ruling can be appealed but it takes effect once it is notified to Mr Torra, meaning deputy Catalan leader Pere Aragones should soon become acting head.

The ban will prompt a snap election in the prosperous northeastern region if, as expected, the regional parliament does not vote a candidate for the post in coming days.

Mr Torra said earlier this month his removal would trigger an unnecessary election and create instability during the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Cristina Narbona, president of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's PSOE party, said a new regional election should be held fast to stop "political paralysis" in Catalonia.

Catalonia's 7.5 million people are split over independence, with the latest opinion poll showing 42% in favour but 50% against. (Reuters)

Most Read

Local News

Govt outlines ‘no deal’ changes to passport and travel documents

Mon 28th Sep, 2020

Local News

Customs seizes $40,000 of slimming products in probe into pyramid scheme

Mon 28th Sep, 2020

Local News

Police investigate school ‘hit and run’

Thu 24th Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Cross-border worker with Covid-19 dies in Spain

Sun 20th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Matt Hancock to hold talks with Tory rebels over coronavirus laws

28th September 2020

UK/Spain News
Spain reports 31,785 new coronavirus cases since Friday

28th September 2020

UK/Spain News
Discontent simmers as Spanish authorities spar over Madrid lockdown

28th September 2020

UK/Spain News
Call to make online tuition default for universities amid Covid-19 case surge

28th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020