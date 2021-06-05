Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 5th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Bans imposed after incident in Bavaria versus Gibyellow basketball match

By Stephen Ignacio
5th June 2021

Following an incident during the Bavaria Blue Stars versus Gibyellow Animals first division match on the 24th May 2021 in which match officials abandoned the match “deeming it not safe to continue the said match,” an independent disciplinary enquiry has imposed the following sanctions. “The following is a summary of findings: From GIBYELLOW ANIMALS: Carlos...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Rock wedding for Marillion keyboardist and wife

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Local News

Govt advises caution as Delta Covid variant detected locally

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Local News

HMS Queen Elizabeth sails past Gibraltar on eight-month deployment, signalling UK’s global intentions

Mon 31st May, 2021

Local News

Govt announces 'double' bank holiday to mark Platinum Jubilee

Thu 3rd Jun, 2021

Local News

Portugal added to Gibs ‘amber’ list

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Slovenia put Gibraltar to the test

4th June 2021

Sports
A chance to climb in the rankings

4th June 2021

Sports
Table tennis no longer the social club activity (incl. image gallery of the winners)

4th June 2021

Sports
Netball Challenge Finale this Saturday at a venue appropriate for the event

4th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021