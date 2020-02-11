Barbara still the man to beat

This weekend saw the second Island Games qualification time trial and once again Derek Barbara is the man to beat setting a new course record. Dylan Pratts kept the pressure coming in behind Derek whilst Mark Lett and John Guzman also improved on their previous times. Jesus Contreras had a very good day and just fell short of the qualification time whilst Steven Fa also had a brilliant day on the bike.

In the women’s category Elaine Pratts continued her great form whilst Kelly Gaiviso also clocked an incredible time on her first TT of the year.

The GCA will now sit down and discuss the two males and females that will he representing Gibraltar in this years Tour of Malta in April. - GCA