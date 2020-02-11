Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 11th Feb, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Barbara still the man to beat

By Stephen Ignacio
10th February 2020

This weekend saw the second Island Games qualification time trial and once again Derek Barbara is the man to beat setting a new course record. Dylan Pratts kept the pressure coming in behind Derek whilst Mark Lett and John Guzman also improved on their previous times. Jesus Contreras had a very good day and just fell short of the qualification time whilst Steven Fa also had a brilliant day on the bike.
In the women’s category Elaine Pratts continued her great form whilst Kelly Gaiviso also clocked an incredible time on her first TT of the year.
The GCA will now sit down and discuss the two males and females that will he representing Gibraltar in this years Tour of Malta in April. - GCA

Most Read

Local News

Gib turns away cruise ship with 89 suspected norovirus cases

Sat 8th Feb, 2020

Local News

Police arrest three after high-speed chase at sea

Mon 10th Feb, 2020

UK/Spain News

Coronavirus: Four more patients test positive after links with businessman

Mon 10th Feb, 2020

Local News

Local accountant arrested on suspicion of money laundering in cross-border investigation

Fri 7th Feb, 2020

Local News

A solemn ceremony laced with chants and cheers as Gibraltar lowers EU flag

Sat 1st Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th February 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Logistical preparations under way for March abortion referendum

7th February 2020

UK/Spain News
Sturgeon urges unity on new independence referendum

18th December 2019

Roman 'pendants' revealed as ancient eye make-up sets

18th September 2019

All change at the Royal Gibraltar Regiment

14th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020