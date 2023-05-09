Barbarians grab win whilst vets venture out

GRC Barbarians walked away with a victory during the long weekend in what their second consecutive match against visitings ides.

Facing touring side Portsmouth Rugby Club, the GRC Barbarians who are formed from a selection of players from across the locally based U-mee Rugby Championship league clubs was to walk away with a comforatble 64-5 victory.

Commenting after the match Team Manager, Nick Ramagge said “It was another great opportunity for players from the four Gibraltar based clubs to come together as one unit, a chance for some of the fringe players to test themselves in pressurised situations and hopefully vie for a place in the national squad!”

Also in action that same weekend were the Gibraltar Rugby Veterans which travelled to England for the first time. Hosted by a South West London club Richmond the vets faced a closely contested battle where the hosts were to walk away with a seven point in difference victory.

Richmond Heavies 43

Gibraltar Veterans 36