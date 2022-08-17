Barbarians will head to Marbella for preseason

Rugby’s preseason starts with a trip to Marbella for the Barbarians as teams now start preparing for the U-Mee Gibraltar Rugby Championship.

This week Gibraltar Rugby have confirmed that the GRC Barbarians, described as a ‘team that consists of players from all four clubs who play domestically in Gibraltar’ will be travelling to Marbella for preaseon matches.

‘The Gibraltar Rugby Football Union has created this team with the future very much in mind, the vision is that it will create more pathways for players to develop & move on to represent Gibraltar at a higher level. It will also create the opportunity for Gibraltar Rugby to welcome more touring clubs to the Rock.’

For their first fixture GRC Barbarians travel to Bahía's Park, Bahía de Marbella to play Marbella Rugby Club on Saturday 3rd September, kicking off at 6pm.