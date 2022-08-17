Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Barbarians will head to Marbella for preseason

By Stephen Ignacio
17th August 2022

Rugby’s preseason starts with a trip to Marbella for the Barbarians as teams now start preparing for the U-Mee Gibraltar Rugby Championship.
This week Gibraltar Rugby have confirmed that the GRC Barbarians, described as a ‘team that consists of players from all four clubs who play domestically in Gibraltar’ will be travelling to Marbella for preaseon matches.
‘The Gibraltar Rugby Football Union has created this team with the future very much in mind, the vision is that it will create more pathways for players to develop & move on to represent Gibraltar at a higher level. It will also create the opportunity for Gibraltar Rugby to welcome more touring clubs to the Rock.’
For their first fixture GRC Barbarians travel to Bahía's Park, Bahía de Marbella to play Marbella Rugby Club on Saturday 3rd September, kicking off at 6pm.

Most Read

Brexit

Juan Franco sets out La Linea’s challenges: ‘We have a huge problem’

Tue 16th Aug, 2022

Local News

Former Bayside pupil scoops top prize in global tech competition

Tue 16th Aug, 2022

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

#ChasingNelson: Who Weeps for George Palao?

Tue 16th Aug, 2022

Local News

Police arrest three boys suspected of stealing bank card at knifepoint

Wed 17th Aug, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Victor follows path of other National goalkeepers as he joins Lynx

17th August 2022

Sports
Returning football to the schools

17th August 2022

Sports
Gibraltar netball finds out who they play in World Cup qualifiers

16th August 2022

Sports
Capurro Insurance Cup third edition this Sunday

16th August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022