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Mon 2nd Nov, 2026

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Local News

Barbary macaque stars in new Christmas stamp collection

By Chronicle Staff
2nd November 2026

The Gibraltar Government and the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau have unveiled a set of six Christmas stamps featuring watercolour illustrations of animals in imagined festive settings.

The Christmas 2026 collection, issued on November 2, was illustrated by Canadian artist Terra Nord and designed by Gibraltarian graphic artist Stephen Perera.

The stamps depict animals dressed in winter clothing, including species found on the Rock.

The 30p stamp, used for local mail within Gibraltar, features a Barbary macaque. “The world-famous Barbary Macaque adds an unmistakable local identity to this Christmas set. Even though it’s never snowed on the Rock, our iconic primate appears wrapped in a winter scarf, offering a playful, lighthearted twist to our traditional Christmas stamps,” said the website.

The Tawny Owl is on the 60p stamp. “In European folklore, the owl is a classic emblem of the deep winter season, traditionally associated with the quiet stillness of the winter solstice and long December nights. Outfitted with a simple festive bow, the tawny owl represents the serene, reflective side of the festive period.”

European Robin is on the 90p stamp. “The robin redbreast is tightly interwoven with Christmas tradition. In European folklore, it is famously associated with the Nativity, while in philatelic history, Victorian postal workers wore bright red uniforms and were nicknamed “Robins” – making the bird an enduring symbol of delivering Christmas post and seasonal greetings.”

The Red Fox is on the £1 stamp. “The red fox is a staple of traditional winter storytelling, where its vibrant coat provides a striking natural contrast to the snow, echoing the warm colour palette of the festive season. Wrapped in a scarf, it represents the familiar storybook motif of woodland animals enduring the midwinter frost.”

The Fallow Deer is on the £1.15 stamp. “Fallow deer have a long historical presence in European woodlands and are universally linked with the peaceful imagery of a snow-covered winter forest. Because of their close connection to the reindeer of festive lore, they naturally evoke a sense of traditional Christmas magic and folklore.”

And the Brown Bear is on the £4 stamp. “While wild bears spend the festive season in deep hibernation, storybook traditions often embrace the image of a friendly, anthropomorphic bear finding refuge from the cold. Dressed in a cosy jumper with a hot drink, this high-value stamp leans into the universal themes of winter comfort, warmth, and seasonal retreat.”

The collection includes six stamps, a miniature sheet, First Day Covers and Presentation Packs.

The stamps are available through the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau website, the Philatelic Shop at 104 Main Street and Main Post Office counters.

The stamps were produced using offset lithography. Individual stamps measure 25mm by 40mm, while the miniature sheet measures 95mm by 100mm.

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