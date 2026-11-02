Govt clarifies Harbour Views parking losses ahead of reclamation works

As preparation works continue around Harbour Views ahead of the reclamation project, the Government has clarified where car parking spaces will be lost and where motorbike spaces will be reinstated.

Last week, the Government announced that 55 car parking spaces will be provided in Midtown car park on Floor 6B free of charge for Zone 4 permit users to replace those lost due to the need for trucks to be able to enter Harbour Views Road and advance onto Westview Park.

This week, pedestrian crossings have been painted along the road in preparation.

The temporary arrangement will remain in place until further notice and has been introduced ahead of proposed land reclamation works by Westview, which will require some existing parking spaces in the area to be removed to allow construction vehicles to enter and leave the site safely.

Initially, spaces around the site entrance and exit will be removed for enabling works. Once these are completed, further spaces will also be removed to provide access.

Clarifying the situation, the Government told the Chronicle: “Parking restrictions will apply on the northern part of Harbour Views Road while the works are under way.”

“The disabled bays will stay where they are. Motorcycle parking will be kept wherever possible by moving the bays next to the disabled bays and to the western side of the road.”

The loss of the 55 car parking spaces “is what makes room for the motorcycle bays to be moved rather than lost,” it said.

To address concerns that further parking could be lost on the road that runs parallel to the park and next to Morrisons, the Government confirmed that “no further parking will be lost, including closer to Morrisons”.

“To keep the loss of on-street parking to a minimum, the contractor has been required to run a stop-and-go system for site traffic entering by the road next to GASA.”

“Vehicles leaving the site will use the stretch of Harbour Views Road where the parking restrictions apply and will exit onto Europort Avenue by GASA.”