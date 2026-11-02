Reasonable adjustments announced for Christmas Festival of Lights

Gibraltar Cultural Services and the Supported Needs and Disability Office have announced a series of reasonable adjustments for people with supported needs and disabilities attending this year’s Christmas Festival of Lights at Casemates Square on November 20.

The event will feature two identical shows, running from 6.30pm to 7.30pm and from 8.30pm to 9.30pm.

Music will feature throughout the performances, which will provide a 360-degree lights experience across Casemates Square.

A designated accessible viewing platform will be available for people holding a valid Disability Information Card showing a mobility impairment, cognitive impairment or British Sign Language user symbol.

A British Sign Language interpreter will be present on the accessible platform for the second show, and BSL users who want to access the service are advised to attend that performance.

Access to the platform will be limited to the Disability Information Card holder and their carers.

Places are limited and must be reserved in advance by emailing sndo.events@gibraltar.gov.gi with the names of the user and accompanying carers.

People whose names are not on the reservation list will not be admitted to the platform.

Entry on the night will be through the centre arches at Watergate Gate, known as Gate 2, where stewards will check reservations and direct users to the platform.

Disability Information Cards must be presented on arrival.

People with other disabilities who hold a Disability Information Card will also be able to use the same entrance without joining the main queue.

Only the card holder and their carer will be admitted through this entrance. In the case of a child, the child, their parents or guardians and siblings will be allowed into Casemates Square.

Card holders using this entrance are asked to arrive 30 minutes before the show begins. Anyone arriving after Casemates Square has reached capacity will have to wait for the following performance.

There will be no designated seating because the 360-degree nature of the show means seating areas could obstruct parts of the performance.

GCS said people who cannot stand for long periods should take into account that each show will last around 60 minutes.

The performances will include theatrical smoke, fog effects, strobe lighting, lasers, fire, pyrotechnics, confetti and loud noises.

Ear plugs will be available from stewards, although attendees are advised to bring their own where possible.

No dedicated safe space will be available, but people with sensory issues who wish to attend are advised to stand near the accessible platform, which is close to the exit and toilets and where staff from the Supported Needs and Disability Office will be present.

The first show will also be broadcast live by GBC for people who may find it difficult to attend in person.

Accessible toilets will be available in Casemates Galleries.

Further information about Disability Information Cards is available from the Supported Needs and Disability Office at sndo@gibraltar.gov.gi or through disability.gov.gi.