Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th Sep, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Bardon makes a return for Gibraltar’s final Nations League preparations

By Stephen Ignacio
14th September 2022

A familiar face as former Gibraltar international, and former Lincoln Red Imps player Anthony Bardon joined Gibraltar head coach Julio Ribas making a return to the Rock for the final Nations League preparations. The former international joined Ribas’ technical team on Tuesday as the national squad gathered with just over a week now left before...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Historic moment as Charles III proclaimed King of Gibraltar

Sun 11th Sep, 2022

Brexit

Before announcement of Queen’s death, treaty news from London and Seville

Thu 8th Sep, 2022

Local News

Six RGP officers deploy to London to assist in ‘hugely complex’ policing operation ahead of Queen’s funeral

Tue 13th Sep, 2022

Local News

Pollution warning as OS 35 salvors brace for weekend storm

Tue 13th Sep, 2022

Local News

Cargo ship beached off Catalan Bay after collision

Tue 30th Aug, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th September 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Eagles to host another Eurohockey tournament in 2023

14th September 2022

Sports
Start of the season with uncertainty and doubts for young athletes

14th September 2022

Sports
Two narrow defeats in Malta for Under 15s as team shows promise

13th September 2022

Sports
Gibraltar Rugby will play in Bermuda

13th September 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022